Widely shared social media video shows man assaulting child; charges filed

DAYTON — A man is facing charges connected with a widely shared video showing the assault of a child in Dayton.

Jeffrey Lemming was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury in July on one count of domestic violence, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

While there are discrepancies on the spelling of his name and his age across multiple Montgomery County documents, the prosecutor’s office confirmed his identity to News Center 7.

Court documents initially filed in Dayton Municipal Court show the charge stems from a video reported to police at the end of June.

A man showed police the video, which showed a 10-year-old boy and his mother’s boyfriend.

The boy is seen “visibly emotional’ in the back row of a van. A man, later identified as Leeming, enters the frame and is seen hitting the boy multiple times, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

The man continues to yell, and the child hits him more as the video goes on.

The video, which has been widely shared on social media, has been viewed over 32,000 times.

An investigation revealed that the video was possibly taken in March of 2024 when the family was driving to Scioto County to pick the child’s mother up after she was released from custody there, court documents state.

Police wrote that the incident in the video “occurred within couple of minutes of leaving the house.”

Lemming was arrested in July and later posted bond. He’s currently under electronic monitoring.

He’s scheduled to be in court next week.

