Wind Advisory issued for entire region today; cold, windy Thanksgiving

MIAMI VALLEY — We will see windy and cold conditions leading up to Thanksgiving.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the entire region today from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

We will see some drizzle and light rain showers this morning. Temperatures will start in the low 50s but will drop.

Ritz says any leftover moisture will transition to snow. During this time frame, winds will increase. We could see gusts to almost 30 mph by late morning.

During the afternoon, temperatures will fall into the 30s. We could see wind gusts as high as 40-45 mph.

Ritz says the strongest winds will be north of Interstate 70.

Temperatures are expected to remain above freezing throughout the day. But they will fall into the mid-20s tonight.

An isolated slick spot is possible on Thursday morning.

Storm Center 7 will continue to track this weather pattern all holiday weekend.

