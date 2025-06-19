Wind gusts over 60 mph reported; how strong gusts are in your neighborhood

Severe Weather in the Miami Valley (iWitness 7)
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley dealt with strong winds as powerful storms moved through on Wednesday.

Wind gusts over 60 mph have been reported across the Miami Valley.

The strong winds blew over trees and knocked off power across the area.

The National Weather Service and trained observers have reported these wind gusts:

CLARK COUNTY:

  • Springfield- 47 mph

CLINTON COUNTY:

  • Wilmington Air Park- 61 mph
  • Clinton County Airport- 52 mph

DARKE COUNTY:

  • Greenville- 60 mph

GREENE COUNTY:

  • Wright Patterson Air Force Base- 54 mph

LOGAN COUNTY:

  • Bellefontaine Regional Airport- 48 mph

MONTGOMERY COUNTY:

  • Dayton International Airport- 69 mph

SHELBY COUNTY:

  • Fort Recovery- 58 mph

WAYNE COUNTY (IN):

  • Richmond Municipal Airport- 52 mph

Highest Wind Gusts Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

News Center 7 will continue updating this story.

