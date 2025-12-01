Winning lottery ticket worth $500,000 sold in Ohio

A middle schooler in Summerfield is accused of giving out hundreds of dollars to her classmates that she allegedly stole from her grandmother.

AKRON — A winning lottery ticket worth half a million dollars was sold in Ohio.

One person won $500,000 with five of five winning numbers in the Sunday night Lucky4Life drawing.

The winning numbers were 3, 8, 13, 17, and 18. The Luckyball was 17.

The winning ticket was sold at the Acme Fresh Market in Akron, according to the Ohio Lottery.

No one has won the $7,300,000 top prize.

Lucky4Life drawings happen daily.

