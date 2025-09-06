Winning Megamillions ticket worth $20K sold in Ohio

The Mega Millions jackpot sits at $815 million
Mega Millions lottery The Mega Millions jackpot sits at $815 million (youngvet/Getty Images)
By WHIO Staff

OHIO — A winning Megamillions ticket worth $20,000 was sold in Ohio.

Someone won $20,000 with four of five numbers and the Megamillions in Prize Tier x2 during Friday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 6, 14, 36, 58, and 62. The Megaball was 24.

No one won the $336 million Jackpot, according to Megamillions officials.

The next drawing is Tuesday, Sept. 9, with an estimated jackpot of $358 million.

