Winning Powerball Ticket worth $50K sold in Ohio

Powerball.
Powerball: File photo. (Getty Images )
By WHIO Staff

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Ohio.

One person won $50,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Powerball in Saturday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 1, 28, 34, 50, and 58. The Powerball was 8.

The location where the ticket was sold has not yet been announced.

No one won the $190 million jackpot.

The next drawing is Monday, July 7, with an estimated jackpot of $203 million.

