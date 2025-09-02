Winning Powerball tickets sold in 3 Ohio cities; Jackpot continues to grow

OHIO — Winning Powerball tickets were sold in three different Ohio cities.

Three people won $150,000 each with four of five winning numbers, the Powerball, and the Powerplay multiplier in Monday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 8, 23, 25, 40, and 63. The Powerball was 5, and the Powerplay multiplier was 3.

The tickets were sold at a Giant Eagle in Canton, a Sandbar in Akron, and a True North in Brunswick.

No one won the $1.1 billion jackpot. The estimated jackpot is now 1.3 billion.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

