Winning scratch-off ticket worth $30K sold at local gas station

BELLEFONTAINE — A winning scratch-off ticket worth $30,000 was sold at a local gas station.

A resident in Bellefontaine won $30,000 on the Ohio Lottery Scratch-Off, Mystery Multiplier.

After state and federal taxes totaling 28%, the winner will take home $21,600, according to the Ohio Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at the Speedway located at 329 South Main Street in Bellfontaine.

Mystery Multiplier is a $10 scratch-off with a top prize of $300,000.

As of Sept. 24, there are 10 top prizes remaining in the game.

