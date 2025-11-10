Winter Weather Advisory issued for area county

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley is getting its first snow flurries of the season this morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for Randolph County, Indiana, until 10 a.m.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz is TRACKING this system. She will have the latest TIMING and IMPACTS today on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. through 7:00 a.m.

Drivers should anticipate slick spots on bridges and overpasses.

Brief, heavy snow showers are possible as bands continue to come down from the Great Lakes, according to Ritz.

Snow could accumulate around 0.5-1″ by morning, with heavier amounts expected North of I-70.

