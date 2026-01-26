Winter Weather: Kettering Health postpones elective surgeries through Monday afternoon

MIAMI VALLEY — Kettering Health is adjusting its schedules due to the winter weather.

The hospital has postponed non-emergent services until at least noon on Monday, Jan. 26, according to a Kettering Health Network (KHN) spokesperson.

This includes elective surgeries at hospitals, as well as testing, imaging, physician office appointments, and clinic visits at their outpatient locations.

“If you are unable to reach the location where your appointment is scheduled, please assume your visit will be postponed, and you will be contacted to reschedule,” the spokesperson said. “All Kettering Health emergency centers remain open and fully operational.”

The hospital plans to issue an update on afternoon appointments on Monday morning.

The spokesperson said that KHN patients can check MyChart, contact their location, or provide directly.

