‘With calm confidence;’ Dispatcher helps deliver baby on Ohio interstate

SUMMIT COUNTY — A dispatcher helped welcome a new baby into the world on an Ohio interstate on Wednesday.

The Summit Emergency Communication Center wrote in a social media post that Dispatcher Madison Sharp helped a woman in labor.

She answered a 911 call just before 8 a.m. for a woman in labor on Interstate 77.

“With calm confidence, Madison guided the new parents through an unconventional roadside delivery,” the communications center said.

CBS affiliate WOIO reports that medics transported the mother and baby to a hospital, where both “are doing well!”

For her work, Madison earned a stork pin.

It is a special award given to 911 dispatchers and other responders who successfully guide a person through a baby’s delivery over the phone before medics arrive.

