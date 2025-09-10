Witness details moments before father, deputies stopped ‘reckless’ school bus driver in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — A school bus driver is on administrative leave amid an investigation into a “reckless driving incident” and possible OVI in Miami County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, people who saw the bus taking kids home on Tuesday afternoon called 911.

>>RELATED: Local bus driver on administrative leave following ‘reckless’ driving with students on board

A Bethel Local Schools bus was stopped by a parent at State Route 571 and South Palmer Road, about two and a half miles away from the district’s campus.

At this point, Miami County sheriff’s deputies were on the way.

Ricki Crist was driving home to Huber Heights from her gym in Tipp City when she stopped behind a school bus for nearly five minutes.

TRENDING STORIES:

“(I was wondering), ‘Are they letting kids off or something?’ But cars were passing her. So that was the first weird thing that I noticed is, why is she stopping traffic for so long?” Crist said.

She followed the bus and, within minutes, knew something was wrong.

“She started swerving in between lanes,” Crist said. “So that when I decided to call 911 and just report a reckless driver.”

Crist said she approached the bus after another five-minute pause at a stop sign.

She added that the bus kept inching forward.

“So I stopped the car, and I ran out and ran up to her window and I said, ‘Hey, are you okay?’ She looked a little... she didn’t seem like she was under the influence, but she seemed a little off,” Crist said.

Not long after that, Crist said a father stopped the bus as deputies were on the way.

“Basically, trying to make her stop because his kid was on the bus, and once he did that, she refused. She locked the doors and refused to open the doors and let the kids out,” she added.

Another 911 caller told dispatchers that there was a crowd forming at the intersection.

“Listen, I could be wrong, but it sounds like at the corner of Palmer and 571. There’s a bunch of hollering going on and possible road rage incident going on,” the caller said.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said the driver showed signs of impairment, including unsteadiness and constricted pupils.

The bus was carrying five students at the time. They were not injured and transferred to another bus.

Crist said she’s glad the bus stopped before someone got hurt.

“I’m just thankful basically that we were able to get her to stop and that the police were there in a timely manner. Because I don’t know what would have happened,” Crist said.

News Center 7 reached out to the school district about the incident on Tuesday night. On Wednesday morning, Superintendent Michael Nutter shared the message that was sent out to parents and guardians, which confirmed the driver has been placed on administrative leave.

Good evening. We had an incident with the driver of Bus #4 today, I apologize and I am deeply sorry for the worry this has caused, the inconvenience, and the late arrival home, all of which is unacceptable and will be dealt with. The one thing that I am thankful for is that all children were returned home safely. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office has taken the lead on this and started an investigation. The driver was put on administrative leave immediately and an investigation into this matter is now ongoing. Any and all information will now run through the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. We are fully cooperating with the authorities. — Michael Nutter, Bethel Local Schools superintendent

The sheriff’s office said charges are pending lab confirmation from a voluntary blood draw.

Depending on what the results show, deputies said they’d consider possible charges of OVI and child endangering.

News Center 7 isn’t naming the driver at this time becuase she is currently not facing charges.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group