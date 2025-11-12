Wittenberg placed on probation over financial compliance issues

SPRINGFIELD — Wittenberg has been placed on probation by the Higher Learning Commission.

The university was placed on probation on Nov. 6 due to its not meeting the following criteria: “the institution’s financial and personnel resources effectively support its current operations.”

The commission said the budget approved by trustees for 2026 projected a cash flow deficit of approximately $10.8 million.

The university has since projected a balanced budget, but only based on the discovery of endowment funds.

The university also acknowledged the possibility that its line of credit will be exhausted by March 2026.

The commission also stated that it remains uncertain whether enrollment will continue to increase for the university.

Wittenberg must host a comprehensive evaluation for the commission no later than April 2027.

After this evaluation, the commission will decide if the probation will be lifted or not.

