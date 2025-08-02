Woman, 6-year-old killed in head-on crash that injured 3 others

LAWRENCE COUNTY — A woman and a 6-year-old child were killed in a head-on crash that injured three others Friday afternoon.

Just after 2 p.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on State Route 7 in Lawrence County, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

An SUV, driven by 47-year-old Heather Reger of Proctorville, was heading northbound on Route 7 when it went off the right edge of the roadway and struck a guardrail, according to the OSHP.

The SUV continued traveling along the guardrail face before veering to the left and crossing the northbound lane and into the southbound lane of Route 7, WBNS-10 TV reported.

The vehicle then struck a southbound vehicle head-on.

Reger and 6-year-old Bryston Adkins were both pronounced dead at the scene.

OSHP told WBNS-10 TV that the other two juvenile passengers in the SUV were transported to Cabell Huntington Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the second vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The juvenile passengers in Reger’s vehicle were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, WBNS-10 TV reported.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

