Woman accused of covering up the shooting death of 15-year-old girl learns sentence

Denisha Taylor (Montgomery County Jail)
By WHIO Staff

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The woman accused of attempting to cover up the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl in 2023 has learned her sentence.

On Wednesday, Oct. 22, Denisha Taylor was sentenced to two years in prison for her role in the death of 15-year-old Heaven Washington.

As News Center 7 previously reported, on Nov. 17, 2023, deputies responded to a “rolling shootout” near the intersection of Turner Road and Philadelphia Drive in Harrison Township.

A passenger in one of the vehicles involved, 15-year-old Heaven Washington, was shot and killed.

Deputies said that they did not believe that Washington was the intended target of the shooting, “but a tragic casualty of ongoing street violence,” News Center 7 previously reported.

Four people were charged and eventually sentenced in connection with Washington’s death.

Taylor is the last of four defendants in the case to be sentenced.

Taylor was accused of trying to cover up the crime and pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and obstruction of justice in September 2025.

Two counts of tampering with evidence were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

The other three defendants received the following sentences:

  • Tommy Moreland: 37-46.7 years to life
  • Baretta Byrdsong: 2.5 years
  • Darrell Bostic: 11-16.5 years

