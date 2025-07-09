Woman accused of intentionally setting Dayton apartment building on fire

Riley Hines (Montgomery County Jail)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A 19-year-old woman is in jail after she allegedly set an apartment building in Dayton on fire.

Riley Hines, 19, has been charged with one count of aggravated arson, according to court records.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the fire occurred in the 100 block of Cambridge Avenue before 2:40 p.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival, firefighters found fire on the second floor of the apartment building.

A Dayton Fire Department investigator was called to the scene to investigate a fire inside an apartment, according to the affidavit and statement of facts.

The investigator determined that the fire was intentionally set.

The suspect was identified as Hines. She was arrested by Dayton police a few hours later on N Paul Laurence Dunbar Street, according to jail records.

Hines remains booked in jail and is scheduled to appear in court on July 15.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

