Woman accused of abducting, robbing 78-year-old in Montgomery County

ENGLEWOOD — A woman accused of robbing and abducting a 78-year-old woman in Englewood has been formally charged.

Jacinda Osborne, 51, was indicted on aggravated robbery, kidnapping and abduction charges, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Osborne allegedly approached the victim while shopping at Meijer on North Main Street in Englewood on June 27.

An hour later, Osborne approached the victim again in the parking lot and asked for a ride to an area hospital.

While in the hospital’s parking lot, Osborne allegedly pulled a gun out and forced the victim to drive south into Dayton, according to Englewood police.

Osborne reportedly made the woman stop at ATMs and withdraw money along the way.

The victim was told to drive to the area of Sinclair Community College. After arriving, Osborne allegedly stole the victim’s purse, car keys, and threw an unknown liquid in her face before leaving on foot.

Englewood police shared that Osborne was arrested on July 10.

She remains in custody at the Montgomery County Jail.

Court records show that Osborne will be arraigned on July 24.

