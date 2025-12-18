Woman accused of stealing $850K from employer has previously faced felony theft charges

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — New details have been uncovered about a woman accused of stealing almost $850,000 from her employer in south Montgomery County.

Jamie Grant faced a judge in Montgomery County first time on Thursday.

A judge gave her an own recognizance bond, meaning she can get out of jail without paying cash.

New Thursday, the I-Team uncovered that Grant pleaded guilty to a felony theft charge in Greene County in 2008.

