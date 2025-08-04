Woman accused of stealing from department store, hiding items in Hot Topic bag

BEAVERCREEK — Police are searching for a woman who stole from a local department store.
Beavercreek Police Department posted a picture of the woman on social media and said she entered a JCPenney at the Mall at Fairfield Commons.
The woman then allegedly concealed stolen merchandise in a Hot Topic bag and exited the store.
Anyone who can identify her is asked to call Beavercreek police at (937) 426-1225, ext. 673. You can remain anonymous.
