Woman accused of stealing from Dick’s House of Sport; Do you recognize her?

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek Police are looking for help identifying a woman accused of stealing from the Dick’s House of Sport at the Mall at Fairfield Commons.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The theft was reported on Dec. 9.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Reds announce 2026 Hall of Fame class
- Suspect with sledgehammer, crowbar accused of breaking into cell phone store through hole in wall
- Intoxicated man arrested after fleeing from scene of serious crash, claiming his vehicle was stolen
The suspect is accused of selecting multiple clothing items, entering a fitting room, exiting carrying a bag, and then leaving the store without paying.
Police said she stole approximately $400 worth of merchandise.
The suspect left in a gray SUV.
Anyone with information on the theft or the suspect is asked to contact Officer Harris at (937) 426-1225 ext. 167 or by email at harrist@beavercreekohio.gov.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group