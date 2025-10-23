Woman accused of stealing from local Walmart; Do you recognize her?

Woman accused of stealing from local Walmart (Beavercreek Police Department via Facebook)
By WHIO Staff

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek Police are looking for help identifying a woman accused of stealing from a local Walmart.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The woman is accused of taking $345.78 worth of merchandise without paying for it from the Walmart on Pentagon Blvd.

TRENDING STORIES:

If you recognize her or know any information about the theft, police ask that you contact Officer Worley at worleyc@beavercreekohio.gov or (937) 426-1225 ext. 154.

Anonymous tips may be submitted.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!