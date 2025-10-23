Woman accused of stealing from local Walmart; Do you recognize her?

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek Police are looking for help identifying a woman accused of stealing from a local Walmart.

The woman is accused of taking $345.78 worth of merchandise without paying for it from the Walmart on Pentagon Blvd.

If you recognize her or know any information about the theft, police ask that you contact Officer Worley at worleyc@beavercreekohio.gov or (937) 426-1225 ext. 154.

Anonymous tips may be submitted.

