Woman accused of withdrawing over $10K with stolen credit card; Do you recognize her?

Woman accused of using stolen credit card to withdraw $10K (City of Beavercreek Police Department via Facebook)
By WHIO Staff

BEAVERCREEK — Police are looking for a woman accused of using a stolen credit card to withdraw thousands of dollars.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Beavercreek Police said this happened on May 24 at a Chase Bank, according to a social media post.

TRENDING STORIES:

The woman reportedly used a stolen credit card to withdraw over $10,000 from the victim’s bank account.

Police are asking for help identifying her.

If you recognize her or have any information about the incident, you can contact Detective McCain at (937) 426-1225, ext. 249, or at mccainc@beavercreekohio.gov.

You may remain anonymous if you wish.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!