Woman avoids jail time after stealing mail in Montgomery County

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — A woman avoided jail time after stealing mail from multiple Montgomery County addresses, according to the Butler Township Police Department.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers responded to reports of a suspcious person in the area of Stoner Drive on Oct. 17, 2025.

Upon arrival, they found Kirsten Boardwine.

TRENDING STORIES:

At the time, Boardwine had “a large amount of stolen mail from over 15 addresses around Butler Township and Harrison Township,” the department said.

She was arrested on several charges, including nine counts of receiving stolen property, six counts of theft of mail, two counts of receiving stolen property, and one count of counterfeiting.

Boardwine pleaded guilty to all counts in late October and was sentenced to five years of probation, according to the department.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group