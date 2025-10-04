Woman charged after shooting at local apartment complex

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A woman has been formally charged in connection with a shooting at a local apartment complex.
As News Center 7 previously reported, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Sept. 23 at an apartment complex off North Dixie Drive in Harrison Township.
Alaya Watson was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on two counts of felonious assault and one count of escape.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said it started after a group of women inside an apartment began arguing.
The argument spilled outside, escalated, and then turned violent as Watson grabbed a gun from her car and shot the victim, according to deputies.
Deputies said when they arrived on scene, a person had detained Watson and turned her over to them.
The victim was said to have life-threatening injuries.
Watson is set to be arraigned on Oct. 7.
