Woman charged after shooting at local apartment complex

Citizen’s arrest helps deputies catch suspect accused of shooting woman at local apartment complex One person is in jail, and another person remains in the hospital after a shooting in Harrison Township on Tuesday night.
By WHIO Staff

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A woman has been formally charged in connection with a shooting at a local apartment complex.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Sept. 23 at an apartment complex off North Dixie Drive in Harrison Township.

Alaya Watson was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on two counts of felonious assault and one count of escape.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said it started after a group of women inside an apartment began arguing.

The argument spilled outside, escalated, and then turned violent as Watson grabbed a gun from her car and shot the victim, according to deputies.

Deputies said when they arrived on scene, a person had detained Watson and turned her over to them.

The victim was said to have life-threatening injuries.

Watson is set to be arraigned on Oct. 7.

