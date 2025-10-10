Mom convicted of stealing thousands of dollars from athletic boosters to cover credit card expenses

LEBANON — Laquita Miller, a 44-year-old from Mason, was convicted of theft and telecommunications fraud in Warren County Common Pleas Court.

Miller was found guilty of making unauthorized withdrawals from the Mason Football Boosters’ account, totaling $6,158.52, to cover personal credit card expenses. The fraudulent activities took place in June 2024, after she had organized a fundraiser for the organization in 2021.

“Miller was involved in both the Mason Football Boosters and Mason Cheer Boosters, where she created financial havoc,” said Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell.

During the time of the unauthorized withdrawals, Miller was also serving as the treasurer of the Mason Cheer Boosters. A subsequent review of the Cheer Boosters’ financials revealed that Miller had made unauthorized withdrawals totaling $29,868.25 from their account.

Due to incomplete financial records maintained by Miller, law enforcement has been unable to determine the total loss incurred by the Mason Cheer Boosters.

Fornshell highlighted the vulnerability of volunteer-dependent organizations to internal theft, emphasizing the need for proper financial procedures to prevent such incidents.

Fornshell commended the efforts of Mason Police Department Detective Michael Sechrist and Officer Scott Burdick, as well as members of the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office, for their work on the case.

Miller is awaiting sentencing, which will occur after a pre-sentence investigation is completed.

