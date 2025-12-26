Woman in critical condition after being hit by vehicle; bystanders perform CPR

TOLEDO — A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a hit-and-run pedestrian crash on Thursday night in Toledo.

The woman was walking near the intersection of Forest and West Woodruff avenues around 8:45 p.m., according to our CBS news affiliate, WTOL.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, and their location is not known.

A group of bystanders heard the collision and called 911.

One of the bystanders performed CPR on the woman before first responders took over.

Information on the woman and her condition is not known at this time.

