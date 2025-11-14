Woman critically injured in house fire days after moving into home

DAYTON — A bedridden woman is recovering in the Intensive Care Unit after being hurt in a fire Friday morning.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins has spent the day working to learn more about the fire. We learned the woman had recently moved in tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Dayton firefighters responded around 4:15 a.m. to the 3900 block of Ridge Avenue on reports of a structure fire.

“My mom can’t get out of the house. She’s bedridden,” a 911 caller told dispatchers.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the home. They then got to work rescuing the woman from the home.

Once out of the house, the woman was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

