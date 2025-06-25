Woman dead after being struck with machete while riding motorcycle; Suspect in custody

PREBLE COUNTY — A woman is dead after she was struck with a machete while riding a motorcycle in Preble County.

On Sunday, June 22, around 10:32 p.m., Preble County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a home in the 3700 block of Aukerman Creek Road on reports of a woman with a severe laceration to her right leg and who was bleeding profusely.

The woman, identified as 41-year-old Leigha Huff of Middletown, was pronounced dead at the home on Aukerman Creed Road.

While deputies were investigating, it was learned that Huff had been the passenger on a motorcycle that had been traveling on Upper Somers Road near Camden, heading to Eaton.

The driver of the motorcycle told deputies that when they approached a driveway in the 7700 block of Upper Somers Road, a subject struck Huff with an unknown object.

Huff then began bleeding heavily, and the driver took her to a friend’s house where 911 was called.

Upon further investigation, deputies found that the PCSO 911 Dispatch Center had received a non-emergency call at 10:27 p.m. from a resident at the same location where the assault took place.

The non-emergency call reported that an ex-boyfriend was allegedly driving up and down the roadway on a motorcycle, attempting to get the caller to come outside.

The caller reported that her father was outside at the time of the call, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies then discovered that Huff had been struck by a machete as the motorcycle that she was on passed the driveway on Upper Somers Road, and that the suspect was the father of the previous caller.

Huff and the driver of the motorcycle were not connected to the original complaint, according to the sheriff’s office.

A search warrant was executed on the property, and deputies recovered the machete suspected to have been used.

After interviewing the father, deputies arrested him and booked him into the Preble County Jail.

On June 25, 59-year-old Kenneth Brabant of Camden was formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court with the following crimes:

Two counts of Murder, unclassified felonies

Two counts of Felonious Assault, second-degree felonies

Tampering with Evidence, third-degree felony

One count of Attempt to Commit an Offense, first-degree felony

Brabant remains in the Preble County Jail pending his initial appearance in Eaton Municipal Court.

This incident remains under investigation.

