Woman dead after crash in Auglaize County

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — A woman has died after a crash in Auglaize County.

News Center 7 previously reported that three people were seriously injured in a crash in Auglaize County on Wednesday, July 30.

The crash occurred at the intersection of SR 197 and Conant Road in Logan Township around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

An SUV traveling south on Conant Road failed to yield at a stop sign and collided with a pickup truck traveling west on SR 197.

The driver of the SUV, 22-year-old Jeffrey Odenweller of Elida, Ohio, remains in stable condition at St. Rita’s Medical Center, according to a media release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The driver of the pickup truck, 35-year-old Michael Makar of Spencerville, was released from the hospital.

His passenger, 35-year-old Tara Skeens of Spencerville, died from her injuries on Aug. 4, according to OSP.

We will continue following this story.

