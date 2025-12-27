Woman dead after hit-and-run crash on Christmas; police searching for driver

Woman in critical condition after being hit by vehicle; bystanders perform CPR

TOLEDO — A woman has died after a hit-and-run pedestrian crash on Thursday night in Toledo.

She was identified as 44-year-old Tiara Moore, according to our CBS news affiliate, WTOL.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 previously reported that Moore was walking near the intersection of Forest and West Woodruff avenues around 8:45 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, and their location is not known.

A group of bystanders heard the collision and called 911.

One of the bystanders performed CPR on Moore before first responders took over.

Moore was transported to Toledo Hospital in critical condition, where she later died from her injuries.

Investigators located the vehicle, but it was unoccupied.

Two people who were in connection with the crash have been interviewed, but the driver and another passenger have not been identified.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group