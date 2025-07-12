Woman dead after running stop sign, crashing into another car

Child crushed by statue FILE PHOTO: A child was killed after a statue fell on him at a luxury Arizona hotel. (Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

WAPAKONETA, Auglaize County — A 49-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Auglaize County Saturday morning, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash occurred at the intersection of US-33 and Town Line Lima Road at approximately 9:44 a.m.

Jennifer Rains, 49, of Wapakoneta, died as a result of this crash, the spokesperson said.

TRENDING STORIES:

A preliminary investigation found that Rains was driving a Chevrolet Equinox south on Town Line Lima Road when the crash occurred.

The spokesperson said Rains didn’t stop at a stop sign and hit an oncoming Jeep Grand Cherokee.

A 31-year-old woman from Wapakoneta was driving the Jeep east on US-33 at the time of the crash.

The impact caused both cars to go off the south side of US-33, according to the spokesperson.

Medics took both drivers to Lima Memorial Hospital, where Rains was pronounced dead.

The spokesperson said Rains wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

It is unclear how serious the other driver’s injuries are.

This crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Wapakoneta Post.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!