Woman dead after shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating after a deadly shooting in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.
Springfield police were called to the 100 block of East Cecil Street for reports of a shooting around 3:45 p.m., according to Chief Allison Elliott.
Elliot said a person of interest has been identified.
Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate.
We are working to learn what led up to the shooting and additional details.
