Woman dead after shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating after a deadly shooting in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Springfield police were called to the 100 block of East Cecil Street for reports of a shooting around 3:45 p.m., according to Chief Allison Elliott.

TRENDING STORIES:

Elliot said a person of interest has been identified.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate.

We are working to learn what led up to the shooting and additional details.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group