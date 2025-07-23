Woman dead after shooting in Springfield

E Cecil Street Shooting
By WHIO Staff

SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating after a deadly shooting in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Springfield police were called to the 100 block of East Cecil Street for reports of a shooting around 3:45 p.m., according to Chief Allison Elliott.

TRENDING STORIES:

Elliot said a person of interest has been identified.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate.

We are working to learn what led up to the shooting and additional details.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!