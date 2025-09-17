Woman dies after being hit by car in Kroger parking lot

UNION TOWNSHIP — A woman died after she was hit by a car in the parking lot of an Ohio Kroger on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police were initially called to the Kroger in Union Township, near Cincinnati, around 11:15 a.m. on reports of a person who had been hit by a vehicle, according to our news partners at WCPO.

TRENDING STORIES:

The woman, identified as 72-year-old Nancy Turer, was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

Police have not said at this time if the driver involved will face charges for the crash.

WCPO reported that the investigation hasn’t shown that drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group