Woman dies after crash in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — A 59-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Huber Heights earlier this month.

On July 25, just before 1 a.m. Karen Thomas was driving southbound on Tomberg Street when she fell asleep at the wheel and hit three parked cars, according to a crash report.

Thomas was taken to a nearby hospital by medics.

She died at the hospital hours later, according to the Montgomery County Coroner Office.

