Woman dies after SUV hits motorcycle; Driver facing vehicular homicide charge

Large police presence on busy road after reported motorcycle crash The crash happened near Eastwood MetroPark, at 1401 Harshman Road, just before 8 p.m.
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in Dayton.

As News Center 7 previously reported, On Oct. 1, a crash happened near Eastwood MetroPark, at 1401 Harshman Road, just before 8 p.m.

A SUV, driven by 28-year-old Rebekah Noble, turned left onto Harshman and failed to yield to a motorcycle, according to a Dayton police crash report.

The driver and passenger on the motorcycle were both thrown from the bike during the crash.

The passenger, a 35-year-old woman, was in critical condition and died from her injuries, police said Monday.

The driver, a 42-year-old man, is stable with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Noble was not hurt.

Police said her charges are being changed to include aggravated vehicular homicide.

Noble was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on Oct. 2 but is currently not in custody, according to online jail records.

The identity of the woman who died has not been released.

We will continue to follow this story.

