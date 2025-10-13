Woman dies after truck crashes into buggy

By WHIO Staff

GEAUGA COUNTY — A woman riding in a horse-drawn buggy died after it was hit by a truck on an Ohio road.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash on US 422 near Ohio 528 in Parkman Township, Geauga County, around 7:40 a.m. on Sunday, according to our CBS affiliate in Cleveland, WOIO.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2019 red Volvo commercial truck was driving east on US 422 behind a horse and buggy when it hit the back of the buggy.

The impact ejected both the man and woman riding inside the buggy, WOIO reported.

The woman, identified as 60-year-old Mary A. Byler of Burton, died from her injuries at the scene.

The man controlling the buggy, only identified as a 62-year-old Burton man, was flown to a Cleveland hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the truck, a 31-year-old Michigan man, was not hurt in the crash.

Troopers did not say if the horse was injured in the crash, WOIO reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

