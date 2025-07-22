Woman dies after walking into local hospital with gunshot wound

DAYTON — A woman is dead after walking into a local hospital after being shot Monday night.

According to Dayton Police Lieutenant Eric Sheldon, a 59-year-old woman arrived at Miami Valley Hospital around 11:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound.

The woman, who has not been identified, later died from her injuries.

“A possible location for the shooting was given, however detectives are still investigating,” Sheldon said.

The shooting is under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

