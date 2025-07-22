Woman dies after walking into local hospital with gunshot wound

Miami Valley Hospital Photos by WHIO Staff
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A woman is dead after walking into a local hospital after being shot Monday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to Dayton Police Lieutenant Eric Sheldon, a 59-year-old woman arrived at Miami Valley Hospital around 11:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound.

TRENDING STORIES:

The woman, who has not been identified, later died from her injuries.

“A possible location for the shooting was given, however detectives are still investigating,” Sheldon said.

The shooting is under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!