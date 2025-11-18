Woman dragged, run over by car during alleged robbery in Clark County; 1 arrested

CLARK COUNTY — A man is in jail after a woman was robbed and dragged by a car in Clark County over the weekend, according to a Springfield Division of Police report.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Springfield police were called to Springfield Regional Medical Center to speak with the victim, who was “possibly shot in the head” at approximately 11:38 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, police met with the victim, who had “various injuries to her body and a laceration behind her ear,” according to the report.

She told police she was robbed by her friend, who was identified as 20-year-old Greg Workman Jr.

The victim said Workman and another man arrived at her house along West Jefferson Street to pick up his clothes.

She walked up to the man’s car, and Workman allegedly “pulled a gun and stated that he was going to rob” her, according to the report.

The victim told officers she reached into the car and tried to grab the gun.

While struggling for the gun, the driver started to pull away while she was still hanging on, the report indicates.

Workman told police that during the struggle, the gun had fired at least two to three times. The victim couldn’t remember who shot the gun or exactly how many times it went off.

She was struck behind the ear at some point, but wasn’t sure if she was hit with the gun or one of the bullets.

The victim was dragged by the car for approximately one block before she let go and was run over, according to the report.

The driver took off, but the victim was able to get to a neighbor’s house, where she called family members.

They eventually convinced the victim to go to the hospital.

The report lists that the woman had various injuries consistent with being dragged by a car.

Clark County Jail records show that Workman was arrested early Tuesday morning.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group