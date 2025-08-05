Woman flown to hospital after canopy collapses at Ohio gas station

VERMILION — A woman was flown to the hospital after crashing into a gas pump, causing the canopy to collapse.

The incident occurred at the Mickey Mart located in Vermilion, where the woman, possibly experiencing a medical emergency, drove over the front lawn and into the gas pump, CBS-affiliate WOIO reported.

Vermilion Fire Chief Bill Brown stated that the woman was able to walk out of her car but was later flown to the hospital with visible injuries.

The crash left the gas pump a mangled mess, approximately 20 feet across the parking lot.

Chief Brown confirmed that no fuel was leaked due to the safeguards in place, and there was no fire as a result of the crash.

The gas pumps have been shut off to prevent any further risk to the public.

Police did not say if anyone else on the scene was injured.

