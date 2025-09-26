Woman gets more than 700 stitches after dog attack

A woman was seriously injured after she said three dogs attacked her.

JEFFERSON TWP — A woman was seriously injured after she said three dogs attacked her.

Dawn Kilbarger is still healing from what happened to her.

When she left the hospital, she had more than 700 stitches, most in her face.

She said three dogs attacked her on Aug. 26 after they went after he neighbor.

Rick Shroeppel was tending to his garden and heard dogs barking at each other.

“One of those dogs turned and ran across the street to my fence,” Shroeppel said.

He said the dogs bit him and tried to pull him to the ground.

He said his pitbull saved him.

Shroeppel suffered serious injuries across his body.

“That was the first time in my life where I said, ‘you’re going to be dead in a couple of seconds,’” he said.

Kilbarger saw the dogs when she went outside to get her mail.

Kilbarger’s mother said the dogs bit her calf, thigh, and arm.

But her face had the worst injuries.

“I’m just glad she was smart enough to hold her head down, because they probably would have got her neck,” Gale Kilbarger said.

The family now wants justice and people to be responsible pet owners.

A spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the dogs were removed from the owner, identified as Desmond Payne.

Payne now faces four counts of failure to confine a vicious dog.

A spokesperson for the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center said:

“Our thoughts are with the victim and their family at this time. While we cannot provide details on this specific case because the investigation is ongoing, we want to emphasize that the safety of both pets and people remains our top priority. Our team is committed to responsible pet ownership, community education, and ensuring safe outcomes for animals and residents alike.”

