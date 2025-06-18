UPDATE: Woman in critical condition after shooting in Harrison Township

Shooting Lodell Harrison Twp (Adam Barron)
By WHIO Staff

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Harrison Township Wednesday morning.

Around 10:28 a.m., Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 2100 block of Lodell Ave on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found an adult female inside the residence with a gunshot wound to the right outer thigh, according to a press release.

Deputies on scene completed life-saving measures on the woman until medics arrived.

She was taken to the hospital and rushed to surgery, according to the press release.

She is listed in critical condition at this time.

Deputies told News Center 7 crews on scene that a person of interest has been taken into custody.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time. If anyone has any information, contact the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357.

