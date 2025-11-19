Woman killed after being hit, dragged nearly 300 ft by pickup truck

Police lights
Woman killed after being hit, dragged nearly 300 ft by pickup truck FILE PHOTO. (Evgen - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

COLUMBUS — A woman is dead after she was hit by a pickup truck while crossing the street on Tuesday evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 6:30 p.m., a woman was crossing Cleveland Ave at Oakland Park Ave in Columbus when she was struck by a red pickup truck, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

The woman was not walking in a marked crosswalk, according to police.

The woman was dragged approximately 290 feet before the pickup truck left the scene heading north on Cleveland Ave, WBNS-10 TV reported.

The woman was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead at 7:32 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!