Woman killed, another seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in Ohio

By WHIO Staff

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A woman is dead, and another is seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash in Ohio early Sunday.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media post that deputies responded just before 5 a.m. to a reported crash.

An initial investigation showed that a vehicle hit two women on the road while traveling south on Westerville Road.

The driver of a dark sedan did not stay at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Medics transported both women to the hospital.

One of the victims died just before 5:50 a.m. at the hospital on Sunday, the sheriff’s said.

The crash remains under investigation.

