Woman killed in area motorcycle crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — A 41-year-old woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in Wayne County on Labor Day, according to a spokesperson from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. 35 and Sycamore Street in Williamsburg around 5 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Darke County community mourning unexpected loss of fire chief
- Local 86-year-old man nearly loses $10k in bail scam
- 1 injured, 2 in custody after shootout at Sunoco gas station
A preliminary investigation found that a Ford F-550 pulling a flatbed trailer and a motorcycle were both heading northbound on U.S. 35 at the time of the crash, the spokesperson said.
43-year-old Shane Johnson, of Ottawa, Illinois, was driving the motorcycle behind the Ford.
The spokesperson said Johnson tried to pass the truck in a no-passing zone.
The truck started to turn west onto Sycamore Street and the motorcycle crashed into the trailer.
Johnson’s passenger, 41-year-old Kelly Rick, of Ottawa, Illinois, died as a result of the crash, the spokesperson said.
Both drivers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
This crash remains under investigation pending toxicology results, the spokesperson said.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group