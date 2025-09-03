Woman killed in area motorcycle crash

FILE PHOTO: A child was killed after a statue fell on him at a luxury Arizona hotel.

WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — A 41-year-old woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in Wayne County on Labor Day, according to a spokesperson from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. 35 and Sycamore Street in Williamsburg around 5 p.m.

A preliminary investigation found that a Ford F-550 pulling a flatbed trailer and a motorcycle were both heading northbound on U.S. 35 at the time of the crash, the spokesperson said.

43-year-old Shane Johnson, of Ottawa, Illinois, was driving the motorcycle behind the Ford.

The spokesperson said Johnson tried to pass the truck in a no-passing zone.

The truck started to turn west onto Sycamore Street and the motorcycle crashed into the trailer.

Johnson’s passenger, 41-year-old Kelly Rick, of Ottawa, Illinois, died as a result of the crash, the spokesperson said.

Both drivers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

This crash remains under investigation pending toxicology results, the spokesperson said.

