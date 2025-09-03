Woman killed in area motorcycle crash

Child crushed by statue FILE PHOTO: A child was killed after a statue fell on him at a luxury Arizona hotel. (Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — A 41-year-old woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in Wayne County on Labor Day, according to a spokesperson from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. 35 and Sycamore Street in Williamsburg around 5 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

A preliminary investigation found that a Ford F-550 pulling a flatbed trailer and a motorcycle were both heading northbound on U.S. 35 at the time of the crash, the spokesperson said.

43-year-old Shane Johnson, of Ottawa, Illinois, was driving the motorcycle behind the Ford.

The spokesperson said Johnson tried to pass the truck in a no-passing zone.

The truck started to turn west onto Sycamore Street and the motorcycle crashed into the trailer.

Johnson’s passenger, 41-year-old Kelly Rick, of Ottawa, Illinois, died as a result of the crash, the spokesperson said.

Both drivers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

This crash remains under investigation pending toxicology results, the spokesperson said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!