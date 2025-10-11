Woman learns punishment for intentionally setting Dayton apartment building on fire

Riley Hines (Montgomery County Jail)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A 19-year-old woman has learned her punishment for intentionally setting an apartment building on fire.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Riley Hines pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated arson, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records filed on Oct. 8.

Hines was sentenced to three to four and a half years in prison and has to pay $10,000 in restitution, court records show.

TRENDING STORIES:

She will be on probation for 18 months to three years once she is released and must register as an arson offender for the rest of her life.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the fire happened at an apartment building in the 100 block of Cambridge Avenue on July 6.

Upon arrival, firefighters found fire on the second floor of the apartment building.

A Dayton Fire Department investigator was called to the scene to investigate a fire inside an apartment, according to the affidavit and statement of facts.

The investigator determined that the fire was intentionally set.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!