Woman learns sentence for deadly Preble County crash

PREBLE COUNTY — A West Alexandria woman has learned her sentence after pleading guilty to causing a deadly crash a year ago.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Elizabeth Ward, 29, was sentenced to two years of probation this week, according to Eaton Municipal Court records. In addition to the probation, Ward will lose her driving privileges for six months.

TRENDING STORIES:

She pleaded guilty to and was then found guilty of one count of vehicular manslaughter.

The charge was connected to a deadly crash that happened on September 17, 2024, in the area of US 35 and Washington Twin Road, just outside of Eaton.

An initial investigation showed that Richard Laycock, of West Alexandria, was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado that was pulling a homemade trailer on westbound US 35.

Laycock had pulled over and gotten out of the truck to make adjustments to the load of his trailer with the assistance of his adult daughter, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

While adjusting the load, the rear left corner of the trailer was hit by a 2021 Kia SUV, driven by Ward.

Laycock was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ward and Laycock’s daughter were also injured in the crash.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group