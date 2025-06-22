Woman, Man arrested as part of ongoing shooting investigation in Middletown

Shooting Investigation Arrests Middletown (Middletown City Jail)
By WHIO Staff

MIDDLETOWN — A man and a woman were arrested as part of an ongoing shooting investigation in Middletown.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Friday, June 20, around 7:34 p.m., officers with both the Middletown Police Department and the Kettering Police Department arrested 28-year-old Dyshonna T. Goins.

TRENDING STORIES:

Goins was arrested for one count of Felonious Assault.

On Saturday, June 21st, Middletown police officers arrested 51-year-old Jerome Collier of Hamilton for one count of Murder.

Collier is being charged in the shooting death of Jessie James Jones, according to a social media post from the Middletown Police Department.

Goins and Collier were both taken into custody without incident and were booked into the Middletown City Jail.

These arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into a shooting that took place in Middletown in the early morning hours of June 16, according to the post.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!