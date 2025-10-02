Woman purchases scratch-off ticket worth $300K at area gas station

Mystery Multiplier- Ohio Lottery
By WHIO Staff

WILMINGTON — A lucky woman recently bought a scratch-off ticket worth $300,000.

The winner purchased the winning Mystery Multiplier scratch-off ticket at the True North gas station in Wilmington, according to the Ohio Lottery.

She will receive approximately $216,000 after federal and state taxes.

Mystery Multiplier is a $10 scratch-off and has a top prize of $300,000.

“As of Sept. 29, there are 10 top prizes remaining, as well as other great prizes,” said the Ohio Lottery.

True North #724 is located at the 5700 block of U.S. 68 in Wilmington.

The gas station receives a $3,000 sales bonus.

