Woman rescued after fire causes estimated $40K in damage to Shelby Co. home

By WHIO Staff

SIDNEY — Firefighters helped a woman after a house fire in Shelby County on Sunday.

Sidney firefighters responded at 3:45 p.m. to the 200 block of Dayton Avenue on reports of a structure fire, according to a city spokesperson.

Upon arrival, crews found moderate smoke coming from the second-floor windows of a two-story home.

Sidney Police officers told firefighters that a woman needed help from a porch roof.

They deployed a ladder and rescued her, the spokesperson said.

The fire was in a second-floor bedroom. Firefighters quickly extinguished it.

A thorough search confirmed no other occupants were inside the residence during the incident.

No injuries were reported.

The estimated fire damage is $40,000. The Red Cross is helping the woman.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

