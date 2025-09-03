Woman rescued after fire causes estimated $40K in damage to Shelby Co. home

SIDNEY — Firefighters helped a woman after a house fire in Shelby County on Sunday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Sidney firefighters responded at 3:45 p.m. to the 200 block of Dayton Avenue on reports of a structure fire, according to a city spokesperson.
Upon arrival, crews found moderate smoke coming from the second-floor windows of a two-story home.
Sidney Police officers told firefighters that a woman needed help from a porch roof.
They deployed a ladder and rescued her, the spokesperson said.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Firefighters find heavy fire at home in Montgomery County neighborhood
- Mugshot released of Amish mother accused of drowning son in Ohio lake
- 25-year-old man seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Preble Co.
The fire was in a second-floor bedroom. Firefighters quickly extinguished it.
A thorough search confirmed no other occupants were inside the residence during the incident.
No injuries were reported.
The estimated fire damage is $40,000. The Red Cross is helping the woman.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group