Woman says 2 of her cars intentionally set on fire in Dayton neighborhood

Vehicles set on fire on W. Riverview Ave in Dayton

DAYTON — People do not know what’s going on after multiple cars were set on fire within days of each other in a Dayton neighborhood.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke with a woman. She says two of her cars were burned in less than a week LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Dayton firefighters responded to several vehicle fires in the area of West Riverview Avenue and Bridge Street since Wednesday, Nov. 19, according to Assistant Fire Chief Brad French.

Vicki Parks said this all started late Tuesday.

“Someone set it on fire, and then after the police and the fire, people came and put it out,” she said. “About an hour later, my neighbor’s car down the street caught on fire.”

She called her insurance, filed the claim, and got a rental car on Wednesday.

Then on Friday, three more cars caught fire.

“Then, when they put that out, they came around the corner here,” Parks told Patterson. “This is a rental car. I went and got a rental car. That car caught on fire.”

She told Patterson that she has lived here for 35 years and has never seen anything like this.

Vehicles set on fire on W. Riverview Ave in Dayton Photo contributed by Malik Patterson/Staff

